Two dead, two injured in Oropune Gardens stabbing

News

An altercation among residents of an apartment complex at Oropune Gardens, Piarco which started on Good Friday turned tragic on March 30 after two men were stabbed to death and two others injured.

Police raided the suspect’s apartment shortly after the incident and detained him.

Initial police reports said around noon on Saturday, the suspect of Building 16 stabbed a 19-year-old of Building 15 several times in his back with an icepick.

Eyewitnesses reported the suspect armed himself with a nine-inch-long knife and stabbed Imtiaz Mohammed, 46, Imraz Mohammed, 23, and a 17-year-old girl.

The suspect was later locked inside a nearby apartment until police arrived.

Imtiaz died at the scene while Imraz and the 17-year-old girl were taken to the hospital by ambulance. Imraz died at hospital while being treated, police said.

The 19-year-old teenager who was stabbed with an icepick was taken to the hospital by a church-goer who was in the area.

Piarco Criminal Investigations Department and the newly-established North Central Division major crimes unit, led by Sgt Thomas, responded.

The suspect was taken for treatment for injuries sustained during the incident.