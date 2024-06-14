Coast Guard officer found dead at Staubles Bay

News

A Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard vessel. – File photo

A Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard (TTCG) officer was found dead at Staubles Bay, Chaguaramas on June 14.

Kris Davis, was absent for daily muster on the TTCG base at 6.30 am.

Around 10 am colleagues realised although Davis was absent, his car was in the car park. They found him sitting unresponsive in the car.

TT Defence Force (TTDF) medical personnel tried to revive him, but were unsuccessful.

He was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital in a TTDF Reserves ambulance, but was declared dead on arrival.

Davis was a cook in the TTCG and has a brother who is a soldier in the TT Regiment.

The cause of his death is not yet publicly known, but sources say there was no evidence of foul play.