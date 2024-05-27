Port of Spain man charged with cop’s murder

News

– File photo

A 23-year-old unemployed man from George Street, Port of Spain, has been charged with the murder of PC Dale Mayers.

Ishmael Clarke appeared virtually before Master Shabiki Cazabon on May 27.

He is also charged with several firearms offences. A sufficiency hearing has been set for February 28, 2025.

Mayers was shot on May 13, at a bar in Longdenville, Chaguanas. He was with his wife and a friend.

Police said a gunman tried to rob the bar and Mayers drew his licensed gun. The man shot back, fatally wounding Mayers, and fled.

Hours later, a man was dropped off at the Port of Spain General hospital with gunshot wounds and the police were notified. The suspect had emergency surgery under police guard.

Mayers’ killing was captured on CCTV cameras at the bar.

At his funeral, Mayers was eulogised as honest, dedicated, responsible and self-motivated, and described as having those qualities to “the highest degree.”

He was last assigned to the Arima police station.

He was also a car enthusiast who competed in drag race competitions locally and internationally

A police press release on May 27 said deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal gave instructions to charge Clarke on May 23.

Sgt Bridgemohan of the Homicide Bureau Region Three charged him on May 24.