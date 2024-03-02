Two DCPs receive promotion letters

News

From left: Chairman of the Police Service Commission Judith Jones, Deputy Commissioners Junior Benjamin and Natasha George, and Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher during a ceremony on February 29 where the two deputies were given letters of appointment. – Photo courtesy the Police Service Commission

The Police Service Commission (PSC) on February 28 promoted Snr Supt Junior Benjamin and Supt Natasha George to the office of Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Benjamin was previously acting as Assistant Commissioner and George was acting as a senior superintendent.

The release said their appointments took effect from the dates of their assumption of duty.

A release from the PSC on February 29 said the duo had been presented with their letters of promotion, and congratulated them on their promotion.

Their appointments were approved on February 16 by the House of Representatives. Curt Simon was approved as acting Deputy Commissioner.

After Parliament’s approval, Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher congratulated Benjamin and George, describing them as “eminently qualified and competent to function in the office of deputy commissioner.”

She said they had distinguished themselves and added she was looking forward to working with them to achieve the strategic objectives of the police.

“The TTPS undoubtedly has a large population of officers who are well trained and experienced, and very capable of performing in senior roles. Two such officers have gotten their opportunity yesterday, and evidently there are many more whose time is yet to come, and indeed will come.

“On this occasion DCPs Benjamin and George have distinguished themselves as being eminently qualified and competent to function in the office of deputy commissioner and I look forward to working with them to achieve the strategic objectives of the TTPS.”

Parliament also approved Simon to continue to act as deputy commissioner, but did not approve the commission’s nomination of Assistant Commissioner Wendell Lucas, the head of the White Collar Crime Division.