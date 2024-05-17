THA Health Secretary confirms death of mother, baby at hospital

Tobago

Health Secretary Dr Faith BYisrael – Photo courtesy THA

TOBAGO House of Assembly Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection Dr Faith BYisrael has confirmed that a mother and her baby passed away at the Scarborough General Hospital, Tobago.

Newsday understands that the family of the woman, who lives in Speyside, is calling on the authorities to say why she and her baby girl died. The woman passed away on May 15 after undergoing an emergency C-Section. Her baby died on May 14.

In a statement on WhatsApp on the night of May 15, BYisrael said, “I can confirm that a mother and baby passed away overnight and/or into the early hours of today (May 15). However, I am unable to provide any further details at this time as the matter is currently under investigation.”

She expressed the division’s condolences to the families and friends who are left to mourn.

Up to news time on May 16, BYisrael said “unfortunately there is no further update.”