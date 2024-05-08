TTAL, Bureau of Standards partner to improve Tobago tourism sector

Tobago

Tourists look at a map of Tobago at the Port of Scarborough as they plan their day’s activities after arriving on a cruise ship. – File photo

THE TOBAGO Tourism Agency Ltd (TTAL) and the Trinidad and Tobago Bureau of Standards (TTBS) have signed a three-year service agreement aimed at developing standards of excellence through certification in the island’s tourism sector.

The Trinidad and Tobago Industry Certification (TTIC) is intended to give tourism operators the opportunity to improve their offerings in keeping with national standards, particularly in the accommodation, tour and transport service sectors.

At the signing ceremony at Pleasant House, Scarborough, on May 8, TTAL’s interim CEO Phillip Robinson said the TTIC programme sets the bar for the standard of quality that tourism operators must achieve and maintain in their respective operations.

This includes standards of safety and security, adequate training and facilities for staff, operational requirements, environmental considerations, responsible marketing and best practices for managing complaints, among others.

Robinson said, “Tourism operators who register for the voluntary programme are thus presented with a unique opportunity to increase their overall awareness of these standards while gaining valuable insight into the different areas of their operations that must be addressed to meet those standards.”

He said by establishing a benchmark for minimum standards of quality among tourism operators, TTIC also helps to set the bar for what visitors can expect when they come to Tobago.”

He said word of mouth is still an effective marketing tool.

“When our visitors leave this island fulfilled, it means that they leave with a positive story to tell, and that one story has the potential to attract new visitors and may even encourage repeat visitors as well.”