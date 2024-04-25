Senior Cunupia cop: No special treatment to find Ravi B’s dog

News

Ravi B, centre, holds his dog Lily after officers helped find her. She was stolen on April 23. – Photo taken from Ravi B’s Facebook

ONE senior Central Division ASP is insisting no special treatment was given to local entertainer Ravi “Ravi B” Bissambhar to help find his stolen dog.

On April 23, the singer posted to social media saying his dog Lily – a Samoyed – was stolen from his Cunupia home. CCTV footage of the incident was also posted to social media by neighbours. Bissambhar had offered a reward for his pet’s safe return.

Later on April 23, a relieved Bissambhar posted a photo to social media with him hugging Lily while standing next to two police officers.

He wrote, “A heartfelt thank you to everyone who helped in the search for Lily. Your support, shares and kind words made all the difference. We’re overjoyed to have Lily back home safe and sound.”

He thanked his neighbours and a team of six officers from the Cunupia CID: Insp Sylvan, Sgt Brisbane, WPC King, PC Daniel Backan, PC Kevin Ramcharran, and Insp Ramkissoon. Newsday could not verify whether any reward was paid.

Several people commented on his post, saying while they are happy for him, they wished the police would “keep the same energy” for other crimes and act as swiftly for reports made by other people.

Asked about this, ASP Mukesh Dipchand told Newsday not all six officers listed went out on the field. However, he could not say how many did.

“Some are administrative officers who co-ordinated from their offices. Some stayed in.”

He said he understands that everyone expects the police to treat with all reports “expeditiously… And I don’t expect any less.”

But he said there are other factors which may cause delays in investigations, such as awaiting a medical report or a document.

“I don’t think it’s a matter of (Bissambhar) being (who he is).”

He added, “I understand people may be aggravated (that) their reports are not being dealt with.”

He said the treatment received by Bissambhar should be the same for any other member of the public.

Newsday tried to contact the number on the missing dog flyer but calls went unanswered.