Manager: Magdalena resort not badly affected by oil spill

Sunrise over the horizon at The Magdalena Grand Beach & Golf Resort, Lowlands, Tobago. File photo by Jeff K Mayers

MAGDALENA GRAND Beach & Golf Resort general manager Jason Martin says business at the hotel has not been affected significantly by the oil spill.

The spill began after an overturned barge – the Gulfstream – was found leaking bunker fuel into the sea some 200 metres off the Cove Eco Industrial Park, Tobago, on February 7.

The barge was being towed from Panama to Guyana by a tugboat, the Solo Creed. An investigation to identify the owners of both vessels is ongoing.

Tobago Emergency Management Agency director Allan Stewart said at a media briefing on March 4 that the Gulfstream has not been leaking oil in the past few days.

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine said the waters off the southwestern coast have become clearer and it was safe to eat fish from there.

Augustine added teams have been working feverishly to clean up the fuel along the shoreline.

Martin said the clean-up, particularly along the Magdalena beachfront in Lowlands, is progressing well.

“There really is less oil spill. The authorities turning day into night to make it happen,” he told Newsday on March 5.

Martin said bookings at the hotel have been steady.

“I think for repeating clients in particular, they know that we offer way more than the beachfront. When they come here, we have a whole bunch of other activities that have no relation to the beachfront.”