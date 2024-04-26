Robert Bermudez to step down as UWI chancellor

News

Former Chancellor of The University of the West Indies Robert Bermudez. –

ROBERT Bermudez, the sixth chancellor of UWI, has concluded his seven-year term, which began in 2017.

According to the institution’s tradition, the chancellorship is a seven-year commitment. The chancellor is the highest-ranking official in the university.

The announcement of Bermudez’s departure came during the annual university council meeting on April 26.

After the council meeting, an official media statement will be issued to announce the selection of the new chancellor.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.