Miniso opens at Westmall

News

The Falls at Westmall –

MINISO opened its doors at the Falls at Westmall on April 26. This is the brand’s flagship store and the largest of three branches in the country. The luxury variety store offers cosmetics, household items, toys, jewellery, body care items and original merchandise from Disney, Hello Kitty, Peanuts and much more.

Marketing manager of the First Retail Group Alana Gopaul said the brand is attractive to customers because of its affordable prices and excellent-quality items. She described the store as having something for everyone.

Despite not having any opening-day deals, the store’s aisles were packed with people of all ages filling baskets and stopping to take photos with Peng Peng, the brand’s mascot. Gopaul said the brand will continue its expansion by opening stores at East Gates Mall and a branch at Piarco airport in the future.