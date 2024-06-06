Probation officer’s report ordered before Moruga drug-case sentencing

News

– File photo

A High Court judge has ordered a probation officer’s report on a man accused of trafficking marijuana and cocaine in 2015 in Moruga.

The case came up for sentencing without a trial on June 5 before Justice George Busby at an in-person hearing at the Princes Town District Court, shortly after 1 pm.

The accused, Rishi Gopie, 44, had pleaded guilty before High Court master Margaret Sookraj-Goswami on May 8 charged with having marijuana and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

He agreed that he did not wish to have witnesses appear to give evidence against him at the trial.

The State contends that he and another person were held in Moruga on February 5, 2015, with the illegal drugs.

The other accused, Kellman St Clair, was jointly charged but pleaded not guilty. This matter is pending in another court.

At the hearing on June 5, Gopie was represented by attorney Adelia Jordan, who told the court he was initially set to be sentenced on June 11. However, the date was changed to June 5.

She also asked for the court to order a probation officer’s report.

The judge ordered that the report should be prepared and submitted to the court on or before July 8.

He adjourned the case to July 12.

The state prosecutor was attorney Ambay Ramkellawan.