WASA management positions being filled

News

WASA Caroni water treatment plant. – File photo

THE Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) is making progress in its managerial transformation plan as it begins filling its leadership positions.

In a brief WhatsApp message, WASA’s chairman, Ravendra Nanga, told Newsday people have begun accepting job offers for eight of nine available positions.

Nanga did not say which positions, or how many people accepted offers from the company. “Some persons have indicated their acceptance. I am unable to give further particulars at this time.

“Nanga previously told Newsday the commission had made offers to candidates for eight managerial positions. These were for the positions of CEO, five directors of water management, a director of human resources and a director of technology.

He said the company was advertising for a finance director after it could not find a suitable candidate. “How soon the positions will be filled will depend on whether the candidates accept the offers and what notice period they are required to give their current employers. Once they accept the offers, we are in a position to fill eight of the nine positions.”

Speaking in Parliament on June 11, Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales said the authority’s management was “grossly overstaffed” and needed to be reduced. At the time, he was denying the suggestion that there were plans to create a new water management company. “Let me reiterate to the national community that this whole idea of a new water management company is the UNC’s foolishness disguised to mislead the people of TT.”

In an interview with another newspaper, Gonzales was reported as saying WASA’s acting CEO Kelvin Romain will be replaced with someone who is not a Trinidad and Tobago national. In this interview, he also indicated the nine leadership positions had been filled.