Pro-Israel group wants Trinidad and Tobago to retract recognition of Palestine

Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne. – File photo

A local proxy for Israeli foreign interests in Trinidad and Tobago has opposed the Government’s recent decision to recognise the State of Palestine.

A statement by the group, The Understanding Israel Foundation, said it was “strongly opposed” the Government’s action and called for a retraction of the recognition given to Palestine “until the agreed-upon conditions for statehood are established in international law.”

The group has given its legal team from the law firm of J Young & Co instructions to “address the matter directly with the Office of the Prime Minister,” the statement said.

“The action bypasses the established framework of the Oslo Accords, thereby disrupting the peace process and deviating from the informed approaches of nations deeply engaged in the region such as Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom and the United States.

“Trinidad and Tobago’s unilateral action disregards the complexities of the Oslo Accords which prohibit both parties from making unilateral declarations without negotiated terms.

“This misstep portrays Trinidad and Tobago as both uninformed and disconnected from the realities of the peace process.”

In a statement on May 2, the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs announced the Cabinet’s decision, as recommended by minister Dr Amery Browne.

It said the recognition would help achieve peace by strengthening international consensus on Palestine’s statehood.

“Trinidad and Tobago has been a longstanding advocate of the two-state solution, as we believe that this is the only credible path to peace and security for Palestinians, the Israelis and, by extension, the wider region. Recognition of Palestine is moral and just and demonstrates Trinidad and Tobago’s acknowledgement of and support for the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people.”

This country’s decision followed that of Barbados and Jamaica.

The ministry’s statement said the Prime Minister was also on the record at an October 23 post-Cabinet media briefing speaking in support of the two-state solution.

It said Browne had reiterated that position consistently over the last seven months since the latest conflict began.