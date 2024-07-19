Burris: Community spirit returns to Tobago Heritage Festival

News

THA Secretary of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation Tashia Burris. – Photo courtesy the THA

THA SECRETARY of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation Tashia Burris believes community spirit has returned “in full force” to the 2024 edition of the Tobago Heritage Festival.

The festival, titled We Come Back, is being held for a month as opposed to the usual two weeks. It began on July 4 with a thanksgiving service at the Scarborough RC Church, Bacolet, and ends on August 1 (Emancipation Day) with a street parade in Crown Point.

This year, the festival is being managed by the Tobago Festivals Commission Ltd, and communities were encouraged to take greater responsibility for their productions.

But several popular villages, including Les Coteaux, Pembroke and Black Rock, opted not to participate in this year’s event for various reasons.

Nevertheless, there were a few notable returns. After an absence of more than two decades, Golden Lane returned to the festival on July 13 with its presentation Courtship Codes. Held at the Golden Lane Government School, it was titled Buss D Wood: Reminder from the Silk Cotton Tree.

The following day, Mason Hall took spectators on a stroll down memory lane with its production, Games We Used to Play, at the Elizabeth Dennis Baird Recreation Ground.

On July 15, Charlotteville hosted its Natural Treasures Day, which began with the traditional tamboo-bamboo procession from historic Fort Campbleton into the village. Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and other THA executives attended the procession, which paved the way for a day-long celebration.

Moriah hosts its popular Tobago Ole Time Wedding and procession on July 20 from 1pm, followed by a cultural extravaganza at the Moriah Recreation Ground.

As the festival enters its third week, Burris claimed people have been responding favourably.

“Many have commented that this has been the best heritage in a long time,” she told Newsday via WhatsApp on July 18.