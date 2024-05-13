Police arrest six, seize drugs and a gun

News

Officers of the Northern Division found a .22 Magnum Revolver in a bushy area off Malabar Trainline on May 10 – Photo courtesy TTPS

NORTHERN Division police arrested six people and seized a firearm and drugs on May 10 in the Arima district.

A police release on May 13 said, the officers conducted a drug eradication exercise to Subero Street and Ackbarali Street West, Malabar, Queen Street (Drag Mall), Hollis Avenue and Queen Street, Arima.

The officers arrested an Arima man, 27, for having camouflage clothingand a 42-year-old from Malabar for possession of 1030 grammes of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

Two other men from Malabar, ages 23 and 32, were also arrested for possession of marijuana, while a 30-year-old Arima man was arrested for using obscene language.

The officers also searched a bushy area off Malabar Trainline, where they found a .22 Magnum revolver together with a transparent ziplock bag containing 89 grammes of marijuana.

The illegal items and the suspects were taken to the Arima Police Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

Officers of the Northern Division seized a total of 1,119 grammes of marijuna in a drug eradication exercise in Malabar and Arima on May 10 – Photo courtesy TTPS