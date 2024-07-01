Tobago alert downgraded to tropical storm warning

News

Men try to unclog a drain in Buccoo after flash flooding occurred during the passage of Hurricane Beryl on July 1. – Photo by Visual Styles

THE Met Office has downgraded the hurricane warning for Tobago to a tropical storm warning.

In an 11 am update on July 1, the office said Beryl was at 12.4 degrees N latitude, 61.3 W longitude.

It added the potential for hurricane-force winds has decreased significantly as the system moves away from the island.

But the office said the possibility of impacts from tropical-storm-force winds still exists.

It said showers and extended periods of rain are expected, as well as gusty winds, and heavy showers and thunderstorms may still occur.

Landslides remain likely in areas prone to them.

Hazardous seas, the Met Office said, have been observed, with large waves and mariners should continue to expect significant wave heights that can pose a danger to small craft, coastal and offshore activities. Strong currents and choppy seas will also continue to make navigation hazardous.