DCP Operations: Police are ready for fallout from Hurricane Beryl

News

Deputy Police Commissioner-Operations Junior Benjamin. – File photo

DEPUTY POLICE Commissioner-Operations Junior Benjamin has said the police are ready and prepared for the passage of the category-four Hurricane Beryl.

In a voice recording to the media, Benjamin said when he spoke with the regional commander in Tobago, he was assured police officers were out in their numbers.

“We have a situation where there is a lot of rain and win, but the police stations are open 24/7,” he said. “We are operating on a 24/48 (shift) and officers are on alert and prepared for the present situation in Tobago.”

In Trinidad, Benjamin said, divisional commanders are also on high alert.

“They have assured me that their stations are ready and their vehicles are gassed up.”

Benjamin urged drivers to be mindful of pedestrians and drive at reduced speeds.

He also cautioned them to avoid flood-prone areas and get information only from authorised sources.

“All our officers are on duty and all hands are on deck. We can assure meet the situation head-on…

“If any situation occurs, the police will be there to respond. We are working closely with the ODPM (Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management) and all our officers are well-trained, well equipped and well-connected to deal with any situation we would face at this time.”