PM’s brother’s funeral on June 6

News

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley – File photo

THE funeral of Felix Joseph, the Prime Minister’s brother, will take place at the Scarborough Anglican Church on June 6 at 2 pm.

Joseph, 78, was a retired technician with the Telecommunications Service of TT (TSTT).

Dr Rowley, 73, mentioned Joseph’s death in his opening remarks at a Conversations with the Prime Minister forum in Scarborough, Tobago on May 23.

Rowley said he felt it necessary to host an instalment of the series in Tobago, given recent developments on the island, most notably, rising crime. He also went to participate in the Prime Minister’s charity golf tournament.

“I also came to see my very sick brother, who passed away this evening (May 23). So there are a lot of things happening,” he told the audience, which included several Cabinet ministers as well as PNM Tobago Council political leader Ancil Dennis.

A source told Newsday that Joseph, who lived at Signal Hill, died at the Scarborough General Hospital after a brief illness.

Rowley missed a sitting of the House of Representatives on May 24 when prime minister’s questions were scheduled to be posed to him by opposition MPs, who were upset at his absence.

Leader of Government Business Camille Robinson-Regis said Rowley was absent because of a death in his family and promised Rowley would next answer prime ministerial questions at the second sitting of the House next month.