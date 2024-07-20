Murdered TT RideShare driver’s funeral on July 22

News

THE funeral of murdered TT RideShare driver Shakem Charles will take place at the Our Lady of Mt Carmel Church in New Grant at 2 pm on July 22.

The father of two was reported missing on July 10 and his decomposing body was discovered in a bushy area off Sunrees Road, Penal on July 13. Police believe his death may have been linked to a robbery.

An autopsy earlier this week showed he died from multiple gunshot wounds. On July 19afternoon, pictures of three men who appeared to be in police custody began circulating on social media, along with claims they were suspects in Charles’s murder. Senior police sources, however, denied this.