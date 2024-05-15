MoH urges caution amid high temperatures

News

THE Health Ministry is urging the citizens to protect themselves against hot conditions which can be injurious to their health.

A news release on May 15 advised people to stay hydrated, eat fruits and vegetables, drink at least eight to ten glasses of water and avoid drinks with caffeine and alcohol.

To protect against the heat, it advised people to avoid exercise during the hottest times of the day (10 am to 3 pm); to stay indoors or in shaded areas where possible; to take frequent breaks or use hats and umbrellas while working outdoors; wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light coloured clothing; and to wear sunscreen with SPF 30 and above.

It also warned to be on the lookout for the signs of heat stroke or heat exhaustion. These include a body temperature of 39 degrees Celsius or higher; cold, pale and clammy skin; fast, weak pulse (heat exhaustion); fast, strong pulse (heat stroke); tiredness or weakness; headache, nausea or vomiting; muscle cramps; dizziness and confusion; and fainting.

It urged people to remember to check on family, especially the elderly and children, during hot weather as very high temperatures can be dangerous to their health.