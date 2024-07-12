Russell Latapy Secondary tops Republic Bank Power of One

News

Russell Latapy Secondary School students, from left, Josiah Pesnel, Jeremiah Rodriguez and Juniah Victor Thomson are alll smiles after copping first place at the Republic Bank Loveuntil Foundation Power of One prize giving ceremony at Maitagual Community Centre, Petit Bourg, on July 11. The trio, all 17 years old, had to come up with a project/programme that will make a lasting impact in their school, community or the country at large. – Photo by Faith Ayoung

RUSSELL LATAPY Secondary School came out on top at this year’s Republic Bank Power of One competition on July 11.

Hosted by the Loveuntil Foundation, the competition in its tenth year, encourages students to explore their creativity, emulate influential figures and develop their leadership skills.

The competition was previously won by Five Rivers Secondary School.

Participating secondary school students across Trinidad and Tobago aged 14-18 were challenged with conceptualising a project/programme that would make a lasting impact in their school, community or the country at large.

The competition has two phases. The first is the proposal phase, which gives students the opportunity to write their idea in a structured manner, outlining how they plan to achieve it.

The second is the implementation phase, where students are tasked with executing their proposal.

Juniah Victor-Thompson of the winning team said their project focused on a school beautification initiative.

“We chose it because the school was quite dull, there weren’t many colours. We wanted to make it a safe space and to make it more comfortable for other students.” She said while the programme was difficult, it was a rewarding experience.

“Coming first place was actually a surprise to me because the other projects were terrific.”

She encouraged future students wanting to participate to put their best foot forward.

“Just go in with a positive mind and do your best.”

Jeremiah Rodriguez, 17, of Russell Latapy Secondary School receives one of his prizes from David Robinson, Republic Bank general manager for group treasury at the Republic Bank Loveuntil Foundation Power of One award ceremony at Maitagual Community Centre, Petit Bourg, on July 11. Jeremiah is part of the trio that copped first place. – Photo by Faith Ayoung

The first-place prize included a $5,000 scholarship, laptop, trophy, challenge trophy and certificate of excellence.

Alicia Sampson-Slater, their teacher, said the school had participated and won the competition in previous years.

“I feel so relieved right now but I’m incredibly happy for them.”

General manager of Republic Bank’s group treasury David Robinson praised the students for lasting the course.

“There were students who gave up and quit over the course of this project, but you all stuck it out.

“You put in the work, you did the time and regardless of if you’ve won or lost, you all are winners and ought to be proud of yourself.”

The ten finalists were:

Blanchisseuse Secondary

Bates Memorial

Bishop’s East

CUC Secondary

Trinity College Maraval

Aranguez North Secondary

Five Rivers Secondary

Morvant Laventille Secondary

Russell Latapy Secondary

