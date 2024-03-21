MoE satisfied with way SEA went

News

Students of Gloster Lodge Moravian School answer questions from the media after the Secondary School Assessment (SEA) on Gloster Lodge Rd, Port of Spain on March 21. – Photo by Faith Ayoung

AFTER 18,246 students across Trinidad and Tobago sat the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) on March 21, the Minister of Education expressed satisfaction over security measures which she said led to the efficient execution of the examination.

Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said overseeing 548 exam centres would not have been possible without various stakeholders such as teachers, principals, and school supervisors. She also thanked sanitation staff.

The statement said 9,170 males and 9,076 females in Trinidad wrote the exam, totalling 17,248 students, and in Tobago, there were 998 students.

It said students who registered but were unable to write the exam will be given the chance to sit a supplemental exam on April 18.

The release said 447 students received concessions in Trinidad and 21 in Tobago. These included concessions such as extra time, sign-language interpretation, large-print or Braille scripts, preferential seating and a writer or reader.

The release said SEA results will be available during the first week of July.

After the exam, there was a flurry of activity as students flocked to various businesses for special deals and giveaways.

Jordie Jacob from Valencia said she was excited about her upcoming swimming camp. She described the language arts paper as a “little difficult,” but she enjoyed the maths section, calling it easy.

Jacob, who would like to become a vet, said aside from swimming, she intends to enjoy local sites.

Eleven-year-old Frehiwotar Acher of St Ursula’s Girls’ Anglican School said she had some difficulty with the maths section but was confident about all the others. She was excited to be free from the stress of schoolwork and is looking forward to resting and liming with friends.

Bethlehem Girls’ RC Primary School student Nikkia Singh said the exam was “ok,” but is confident she will be placed at her first choice, Providence Girls’ Catholic School. She would like to become a nurse and is ready to unwind until the new school term in September.