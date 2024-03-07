Attorney quizzes cop on 2006 murder probe

News

The Hall of Justice, Port of Spain. – File photo by Roger Jacob

A senior police officer was forced to defend his investigation of the murder of a businessman in Caparo in 2006.

ASP Sean Dhilpaul testified on March 6, at a hybrid trial at the Hall of Justice, Port of Spain.

On March 14, 2007, Dhilpaul, assigned to the Homicide Bureau’s office in San Fernando, charged Richard “Bean” McBain for the murder of Stephen Hackshaw, one year earlier, on April 16, 2006, in Caparo.

Under cross-examination from McBain’s attorney, public defender Stephen Wilson, Dhilpaul denied he failed in his responsibility as complainant because he did not take statements from off-duty police officers he met at the crime scene at Rostant Road, Caparo, on April 15, 2006.

The off-duty officer in question was now retired senior Supt Johnny Abraham who lived in the village.

Dhilpaul said when he went to Hackshaw’s home he met Jennifer Hackshaw, the man’s wife, and took possession of a red top and red sandals.

On April 19, 2006, he returned to the scene with a police draftsman.

Hackshaw died of multiple stab wounds to the body, the autopsy said. Details of the report were read out to the jury by Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds during Dhilpaul’s testimony.

On July 26. 2006, he got search warrants for McBain and it wasn’t until March 14, 2007, he charged him with the murder.

He said when cautioned, the man denied knowing about the killing or robbery.

Dhilpaul was asked about recording statements from someone Wilson identified as “Whitey” and said he did not recall taking one or withholding any statement from the prosecution.

He also did not recall anyone named “Bull,” nor did he recall Hackshaw’s wife saying “Whitey and Bull” came to the house.

He was also questioned about police standing orders as an investigator and complainant.

Also testifying was PC Chris Edwards who led a team of officers to arrest McBain in Toco. McBain was arrested on March 11, 2007, at Lamp Pole 2, Monsegue Trace, Toco.

Charmaine Samuel is prosecuting.