Highlights from the National Philharmonic Orchestra’s open rehearsal

Martina Chow-Antoine, principal flautist at the National Philharmonic Orchestra, practices during an open rehersal at the National Academy of the Performing Arts on May 16.

– Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

IN preparation for their upcoming concert Izza Riddum on May 29, the National Philharmonic Orchestra held an open rehearsal on May 16 at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), Port of Spain, on May 16.

Members of the public were invited to attend the open rehearsal with some even being allowed to sit on stage.

Newsday’s head of photography Jeff K. Mayers was on site during their rehearsal. Here are some of the highlights.

Principal percussionist Rene Aleong shares a light moment with fellow band members during the National Philharmonic Orchestra’s open rehearsal. – Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

A member of the orchestra practices during an open rehearsal at the National Academy of the Performing Arts on May 16. – Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

The public was invited on stage to witness the National Philharmonic Orchestra’s open rehearsal for the Orchestra’s upcoming concert Izza Riddum, at the National Academy for the Performing Arts on May 16. – Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

Brian Cave plays the french horn during an open rehearsal at the National Academy of the Performing Arts on May 16. – Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

Martina Chow-Antoine, principal flautist at the National Philharmonic Orchestra, explains her arrangements during an open rehearsal at the National Academy of the Performing Arts on May 16. – Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

The principal trumpeter speaks to the audience about his arrangements for the upcoming concert during the National Philharmonic Orchestra’s open rehearsal for the Orchestra’s upcoming concert Izza Riddum. – Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

Principal cellist Wasia Ward explains her arranging process for the concert to the audience during the National Philharmonic Orchestra’s open rehearsal. – Jeff K. Mayers