Mayaro man attacked with a bush wacker

A Mayaro man is now hospitalised after he was cut several times with a bush wacker during an argument on Friday.

Police said the Cedar Grove Road, Mayaro man got into an argument with the suspect around 9.30 pm when he was attacked.

During the disagreement, the suspect allegedly took the bush wacker and spun the metal blades against the victim, severely cutting him along his thighs, shoulders and back.

He was taken to the Mayaro Health Facility before being transferred to the Sangre Grande Hospital, where he is warded in a stable condition.

Police visited the scene, conducted interviews and seized the bush wacker. An arrest is imminent.