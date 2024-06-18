Justin Phelps receives silk

News

President Christine Carla Kangaloo presents the instrument of appointment to Justin Phelps to the rank of Senior Counsel at President’s House, St Ann’s on June 18. – Photo courtesy David Newsam

ATTORNEY Justin Phelps received his appointment to the rank of Senior Counsel during a ceremony at President’s House on June 18.

In a release, the Office of the President said Phelps was called to the Bar of England and Wales in October 1995 and admitted to practice in Trinidad and Tobago one year later. He has also been admitted to the bar in St Kitts and Nevis, in Guyana and in Antigua and Barbuda.

It said Phelps has since carried on a commercial practice covering advocacy and advisory work across a broad range of commercial areas.

“He has extensive experience in specialist commercial disciplines including arbitration, commercial fraud, insolvency and company law. He is regularly instructed by a broad field of corporate and individual clients in both the private and the public sectors in all aspects of business litigation including in many high value commercial and corporate cases, building and construction disputes, banking disputes, insolvency, commercial fraud and defamation.”

The President congratulated Phelps on his appointment.