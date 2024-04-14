Man shot dead at vigil for murdered Claxton Bay woman

News

Murder victim Sham Bridgelal –

Labourer Sham Bridgelal, 56, was shot dead in Claxton Bay while at the wake of his murdered sister-in-law early Saturday morning.

The shooting took place at around 12.15 am on April 13 at Boodoo Trace, the family home of his in-laws. He lived nearby in Macaulay.

Bridgelal’s sister-in-law Crystal Harricharan, 35, was gunned down near her boyfriend’s home at around 7 am on April 9 when a gunman ambushed and shot her dead in the driver’s seat of her car at Jarvis Street in Vistabella.

Harricharan’s murder was captured on CCTV cameras.

Murder victim Crystal Harricharan –

Police believe her murder is linked to a dispute with a man in Claxton Bay over a parking space.

The funeral for the mother of two from Claxton Bay was set for April 13 and relatives and other mourners were at the final night’s wake when the second tragedy struck.

In the latest shooting, PCs Seepersad, Chaitram and Hosein of the St Margaret’s Police Station responded to a report of a shooting at Boodoo Trace.

On arrival at around 12.20 am, they found Bridgelal’s body with multiple gunshot wounds on the walkway that leads to the premises.

The police were told that at around 12.15 am, a silver car pulled up and stopped in front of the house where the wake was ongoing.

Two gunmen wearing dark clothing got out and opened fire at the gathering, causing people to run for cover.

The shooters returned to the car, which drove off.

The Homicide Bureau of Investigation (Region 3) and Southern Division police visited the scene and gathered evidence.

Police officers at the scene of the shooting death of Sham Bridgelal at Boodoo Trace, Claxton Bay on April 13. – Lincoln Holder

When Newsday visited the family on Saturday morning, relatives declined to speak.

For the past few months, Harricharan had been living in fear after threats were made to her life.

Relatives previously told Newsday that she had been followed at times and was trying to get police protection without luck.

On January 1, her home in Claxton Bay was firebombed. Two days later, it was shot at. No one was injured, but the house was damaged. It was firebombed again, and several reports were made to the St Margaret’s police.

No one has been arrested for either killing.

Investigations are ongoing.