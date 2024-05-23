Kidnap victim released, cops hunt suspects

News

Anisha Hosein –

FOUR days after she was kidnapped from her El Dorado business place, doubles vendor Anisha Hosein has been released by her captors.

A senior police officer told Newsday around 10.30 pm on May 22 that Hosein was found on the road near the Caroni Cremation site.

Passersby took her to the St Joseph Police Station.

There was no confirmation on whether a ransom was paid or whether she was harmed.

Hosein, 27, was grabbed by three armed men on May 18 and forced into a silver Nissan B15 while setting up for work in El Dorado shortly before 6 am.

The getaway car was found abandoned several hours later in Maracas, St Joseph.

A police operation in search of Hosein took place at St John’s Road, St Augustine, hours before the victim was found.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Suzette Martin, in charge of Intelligence and Investigations, supervised several special units including the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, during the operation to find Hosein. Investigators are following certain leads to capture her abductors.

On May 21, head of the police Specialised Support Division ACP Wayne Mystar said a ransom demand was made for her safe return. He did not disclose the ransom but said the kidnappers were yet to provide proof of life.

However, Hosein’s husband Richie Singh disputed the police claim and posted on Facebook it was “fake news.”

He was grazed by a bullet when he tried to intervene during the kidnapping.

Family, neighbours, and other well-wishers held a candlelight vigil for Hosein at Acono Road, St Joseph in the night on May 20.

Hundreds attended a candlelight vigil for Anisha Hosein on Acono Road in Maracas, St Joseph on May 20. – Photo by Roger Jacob

On May 22, police denied claims on social media that two suspects had been arrested.

Members of Hunters Search and Rescue Team who had been involved in Hosein’s case did not respond to those claims.

Newsday also tried to call Mystar for comment on the matter but all attempts went unanswered.

On May 21, former head of the National Operations Centre Garvin Heerah told Newsday that although the investigation is at a delicate stage, he believed it was important the police provide the public with frequent updates.

Heerah suggested the public was less likely to provide tips unless they felt confident it will be acted on.

“It’s very important for the TTPS to establish and maintain an ongoing situational awareness media brief so as to provide updates and case development.

“This approach will strengthen the trust and confidence of the citizenry in the TTPS.”

Heerah acknowledged there were aspects of active kidnapping investigations that cannot be disclosed.

“Understandably, there may be intelligence that the general public may or may not be privy to… There are numerous dynamics to managing a kidnapping operation. As you would appreciate, not all is for the public domain, as it would involve covert policing tactics.”

Hosein is the second woman within the last five months to be kidnapped, with the other being businesswoman Anesha Narine-Boodhoo on December 29.

Three men who identified themselves as police snatched her at her El Socorro business and drove off.

She was later reunited with her family in January, and a man was charged.

With reporting by Enrique Rupert