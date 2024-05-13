Committee established for UNC internal elections

News

UNC Political Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar surrounded by supporters at a UNC rally. – File photo

The United National Congress (UNC) said it has established its Elections Management Committee (EMC), which will oversee the party’s internal elections on June 15.

A release sent on Sunday said the EMC members are UNC chairman Darrell P Allahar, Marilyn Martin and Dr Allen Sammy, who are tasked with preparing the elections in accordance with the terms of reference and rules.

The statement says the EMC is to ensure all things are done with integrity, fairness and confidence in the membership.

Additionally, the EMC will “scrutinise and validate nomination forms submitted and, thereafter, announce the candidates who will be contesting the respective positions.

“(The EMC will) source, secure and allocate people and resources necessary for the efficient and fair conduct of the election on polling day. Arrange for information and training sessions for all election personnel, including candidates and agents. Secure all ballots used and unused and all other election material prior to, during and at the close of polling.”

The EMC is responsible for announcing election results and any information relative to it.

The release says on Sunday, members met and issued the manual and rules for the conduct of the national executive elections and a notice advising the election preparation dates and deadlines.