JW is JMMB’s new brand influencer

JW JUMPS IN: From left, JMMB (TT) corporate communications manager Chantal Pereira, JMMB TT group CEO

Shawn Moses, JMMB brand influencer Jason “JW” Williams and JMMB country client partnership officer Jason Baptiste. – Photo courtesy JMMB (TT)

The JMMB BANK (TT) has announced the signing of well-known media and entertainment personality Jason Williams, better known as JW, as its brand influencer.

A JMMB press release said on March 19 that with his wealth of creativity, passion and authenticity, Williams brings a dynamic energy to the organisation.

“As a renowned figure in media and entertainment, JW embodies the values and ethos of our brand, making him the perfect representative to help us connect with our audience on a deeper level. We are confident that his charisma, unique perspective, and passion will elevate the brand and inspire others to know that JMMB is a real bank,” the release said.

JMMB group CEO Shawn Moses said, “On behalf of the team here at JMMB Bank Trinidad and Tobago, I want to express our sincere gratitude for JW choosing to collaborate with us.

“We are eager to embark on this journey together, and we look forward to incredible things to come. Thank you, JW, for believing in our vision and for your unwavering support. We are honoured to have you as part of the JMMB Bank family.”

In response, according to the press release, JW said, “I was part of the marketing campaign last year and I was able to see firsthand the ethos of JMMB, the bank’s DNA as it were, and the spirit of the team members and management. It is really a foundation built on love, and yes, JMMB is a real bank.”

The release added that JMMB Bank (TT) looks forward to a fruitful collaboration with JW as it continues to strive for excellence and make a positive impact in this country.