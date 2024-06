ICC Men’s 2024 T20 World Cup Schedule

Battle for World T20 Glory > 19 Teams, 1 Trophy

The T20 Cricket World Cup trophy at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba. – Jeff K. Mayers

June 11, 2024

Pakistan vs Canada – Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York – 10.30am

Sri Lanka vs Nepal – Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Florida – 7.30pm

Australia vs Namibia – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua – 8.30pm

June 12, 2024

USA vs India – Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York – 10.30am

West Indies vs New Zealand – Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba – 8.30pm

June 13, 2024

Bangladesh vs Netherlands – Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent – 10.30am

England vs Oman – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua – 3.00pm

Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea – Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba – 8.30pm

June 14, 2024

USA vs Ireland – Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Florida – 10.30am

South Africa vs Nepal – Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent – 7.30pm

New Zealand vs Uganda – Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba – 8.30pm

June 15, 2024

India vs Canada – Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Florida – 10.30am

Namibia vs England – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua – 1pm

Australia vs Scotland – Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia – 8.30pm

June 16, 2024

Pakistan vs Ireland – Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Florida – 10.30am

Bangladesh vs Nepal – Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent – 7.30pm

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands – Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia – 8.30pm

June 17, 2024

New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea – Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba – 10.30am

West Indies vs Afghanistan – Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia – 8.30pm

Additional match pairings to be announced.