Courts resume in-person operations

The Hall of Justice – File photo by Jeff K Mayers

COURTS in Trinidad and Tobago will resume in-person operations on July 2, the Judiciary said in a statement.

On July 1, courts in Tobago operated remotely owing to the passage of category-four Hurricane Beryl.

In Trinidad, remote operations were supported with in-office operations on a reduced scale.

There were no in-person trials in Trinidad on July 1, and in-person appointments were expected to be rescheduled.

The rescheduled dates for jury selection are July 2 at the Princes Town Judicial Centre and July 4 at the Hall of Justice, Port of Spain.