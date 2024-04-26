House continues debate on health care delivery

News

Caroni East MP Dr Rishad Seecheran. File photo/Ayanna Kinsale

THE House of Representatives will resume debate on a private motion on the delivery of health care services to the public when it sits on April 26 from 1.30 pm.

The motion was filed by Caroni East MP Dr Rishard Seecheran.

The objective of the motion is for the House to call on Government to implement measures to improve health care delivery and address mismanagement in the health care sector.

In the motion, Seecheran argues that healthcare professionals lack access to the necessary resources they need to deliver modern and advanced health care.

He also said they are suffering from physical and mental stress from this situation.

The motion was first debated in the House on January 26. The last time it was debated was March 22.