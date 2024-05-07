[UPDATED] Penal couple gunned down

News

File photo –

A MAN and his girlfriend were shot dead at their businessplace in Penal on the night of May 6.

Kevin “Gaza” Ajoda, 31, and Jenelle “Jay” Thompson, 36, both of Penal Rock Road, lived a short distance away from the business, Jenoie’s mini-mart.

Residents recalled seeing a heavily tinted van drive past the businessplace at least twice before the gunshots were heard at around 10.45 pm on May 6.

Ajoda’s body was found outside the mini-mart and Thompson’s body was found inside. Residents said she was originally from Moruga and moved into the area some years ago.

It is believed that Ajoda tried to run when the gunmen opened fire, but fell to the ground when he was hit.

“Two of them lived there. There were normal people going about their business.

“Gaza was doing some construction work recently. Jay loved animals. Everybody was just living their lives,” a resident said on May 7.

From what villagers were told, the victims’ relatives had gone to the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

When Newsday visited on May 7, the mini-mart and the couple’s home were locked and no one appeared to be at either location.

The police said an anonymous caller had contacted them and reported that gunshots had been heard in the area near Hope Trace.

WPC Ashby-Selby and PC Ramsingh of the Penal Police Station, together with officers from the South West Division Task Force and Emergency Response Patrol, responded.

They found the two bodies with multiple gunshot wounds.

The Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, police also visited and gathered evidence.

The police do not yet have a motive.

No one has been arrested.

Investigations are ongoing.

This story was originally published with the title Two gunned down on Penal Rock Road and has been updated to include additional details. See original post below.

