CUNA, Massy workers come out for Day of Caring

News

The CUNA Caribbean Insurance (CCI) team members gather after a productive day of repainting and renovations at Patna/River Estate Government Primary School on May 18. – Photos courtesy CCI

MAY 19 is the official United Way Trinidad and Tobago Day of Caring.

A Massy team member hard at work repainting the Barataria Anglican School on May 18. –

However this year, members of corporate Trinidad and Tobago chose to give up their time to give back to communities on May 18 and 19.

A volunteer from Massy gets some painting done at Barataria Anglican Primary School on May 18. –

Volunteers will be working on a variety of projects to refurbish and enhance several facilities across the island on both days.

A Massy team member gets between the lines at Barataria Anglican Primary School for United Way’s Day of Caring activity on May 18. –

The CUNA Caribbean Insurance (CCI) team members had a productive day of painting and renovations at Patna/River Estate Government Primary School.

While Massy’s team of volunteers contributed their efforts to Barataria Anglican Primary School.