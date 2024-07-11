Moruga man missing, car found in Valencia

News

A 32-year-old man from Moruga has been reported missing. His worried relatives are urgently appealing to anyone with information on his whereabouts to call police.

Shakeem Charles, of Indian Walk, was last seen on July 9 around 5 pm when he left his girlfriend’s home at Manahambre Road, Princes Town, in his white Yaris Cross (PEG 2166).

The police said he was last seen in Penal around 7.38 pm.

When Charles did not return home and all calls and messages went unanswered, relatives became worried about his safety.

Relatives began searching for him with the help of police and the NGO Hunters Search and Rescue Team, led by Vallence Rambharat.

Newsday learned that on July 10, the Eastern Division police found his car locked and abandoned in the Valencia area.

Anyone with information on Charles’s whereabouts can call the Princes Town police station at 655-2231 or the nearest police station. People can also call the police at 555, 999 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477)