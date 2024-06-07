Bread van robbed at gunpoint in Siparia

News

Police cars on a crime scene. – File photo by Jeff K Mayers

POLICE are investigating an incident in which a bakery van was robbed at gunpoint and its occupants assaulted on the night of June 5.

The two victims, who work for Vidalis Bakery in Penal, told police they were working on Quarry Road, Quarry Village, Siparia around 8.10 pm when a man stopped the van and asked to buy a currants roll.

When the salesman jumped out of the van to get it, the “customer” pulled on a facemask, held a gun to the man’s head and announced a hold-up.

With the gun still at the sales rep’s head, the assailant walked him over to the driver’s side of the van, where a second assailant jumped out of nearby bushes and hit the victim with a hammer on his leg.The gunman told the driver to hand over all his belongings before letting the men go and escaping on foot. In all the bandits stole the day’s sales of $3,000 and a cellphone valued at $2,100. The South Western Division Task Force responded but was unable to find the robbers.