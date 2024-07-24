Tobago CivilNET to host seminar on gang violence

News

In this file photo, undertakers remove the body of Samuel “Indian” Maharaj’s after he was murdered in Mt Grace, Tobago on Saturday, 2024. – Visual styles

TOBAGO CivilNET says US-based Prof Emeritus Dr Ulric Johnson, a world-renowned expert on gang violence, has agreed to be a part of a seminar to address murders and other violent crimes on the island.

In a statement on July 24, the organisation said the seminar is also expected to include local criminologist Dr Wendell Wallace. A date has not yet been finalised.

CivilNET described the island’s worsening crime situation as an attack on the country’s social infrastructure, adding it was being perpetrated mostly by “a minority who travel the fast street-life lane designed for instant gratification of illicit material gains.”

Saying most Tobagonians lead decent, honest lives, CivilNET applauded those in communities who continue to resist the pull of easy money and illegal, immoral activities.

It also praised “those brave souls” who expose the criminal elements in their communities.

“Together, we Tobagonians, with the help of our partners, can solve this crime problem,” CivilNET said.

In the meantime, the organisation, chaired by social activist Rodney Piggott, said it is doing its part to stem the scourge.

“We saw this violent crime wave approaching in February 2024 and have been working to spark islandwide discussion on the issue and ways to solve it by bringing experts to Tobago to guide us in examination of the solutions to the crime using a public health approach.”

CivilNET said its planned seminar is one of the strategies being used to address the crime situation.

It said Johnson is an international presenter and trainer on gang violence prevention and youth leadership development, while Wallace is a criminologist and senior lecturer, whose research focuses on policing, violence (domestic and school), issues in higher education and gangs.

“Both of these professionals have formally agreed to bring their expert-level knowledge to Tobago and assist ‘all of society’ in forging a bulwark within the social infrastructure against the burgeoning violent crimes that have now claimed 16 lives.”

CivilNET called on citizens and organisations to join it in resisting crime in Tobago.

“CivilNET remains resolute that an all-of-society approach must be meaningfully engaged as a step to achieving lasting solutions to the impetus that drives the few amongst us to a life of crime.”