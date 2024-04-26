Bocas Lit Fest formally begins

News

The Bocas Lit Fest officially opened its doors at NALIS Port of Spain on April 26. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE formal opening ceremony of the 2024 NGC Bocas Lit Fest took place in the morning on April 26 at the as in Port of Spain.

Speaking during the ceremony were Port of Spain mayor Chinua Alleyne, National Library and Information System Authority (NALIS) executive director Paula Greene and Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts permanent secretary Videsh Maharaj.

Mexican Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago Victor Hugo Morales Mélendez and Bocas Lit Fest founder Marina Salandy-Brown also attended.

Bocas Lit Fest events started on April 25 and will run until April 28. There are a number of activities for both children and adults that will be held between three locations, City Hall, Children’s Library, NALIS and the Old Fire Station in Port of Spain.