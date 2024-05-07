ASJA praises decision to recognise Palestine

News

Acting president of the Anjuman Sunnat-ul Jamaat Association (ASJA) Imam Ahamad Hosein.

MEMBERS of the Anjuman Sunnatul Jamaat Association (ASJA) have expressed appreciation of the government’s decision to formally recognise Palestine.

In a media release on May 6, ASJA called the decision a “significant step towards justice and peace,” saying it reflects a commendable commitment to upholding the rights of oppressed peoples and promoting international solidarity by the government.

“We applaud the recommendation made by the Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs, Dr Amery Browne, to the Prime Minister and the Cabinet, which has led to this historic decision.”

It describes Browne’s recommendation as his dedication to advancing the cause of justice, calling him “truly commendable” and thanking him for his efforts.

The release says the association wholeheartedly welcomes this decision and hopes it will serve as a catalyst for the international community to work together towards granting Palestine full statehood status and membership in the UN.

“It is imperative that the Palestinian people are afforded their inherent rights to self-determination and sovereignty, and we stand in solidarity with them in their quest for justice and freedom.”