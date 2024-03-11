Autopsy done on retired actress found tied up

News



The family of 79-year-old Trinidad-born British actress Viscella “Vikki” Richards said her autopsy was done on March 11.

In a brief interview with Newsday, Richards’ cousin, who did not give her name, said they are awaiting the findings.

Richards lived alone in Valsayn and was found dead in her bedroom on March 6 with her hands bound.

Police believe there was a home invasion, and since her body did not bear any marks of violence, she may have suffered a heart attack during the incident.

Richards retired to Trinidad and Tobago 20 years ago after a career in England. Her caregiver found her after calls to her phone went unanswered.

On March 6, Newsday interviewed Richards’ relatives at the Forensic Science Centre. They described her as a beautiful soul who loved travelling and shopping, saying her love for theatre and the stage never ended.

Richards’ family said she suffered from dementia but wanted to maintain her independence and did not think she needed help. But she had recently agreed to have a live-in caretaker and they had been finalising arrangements.

Richards was the second pensioner in a month to be found dead after a suspected home invasion.

On February 5, 72-year-old Hyacinth Gardner was found dead at her home on Lime Boulevard in Santa Rosa. She also lived alone. Gardner had migrated to the US, but often visited Trinidad on vacation, and in December, she returned to oversee home repairs.

She was also found in her bedroom after one of her workers arrived to do repairs and was unable to reach her. Police believe she was beaten to death.