6 drunk drivers charged

News

POLICE arrested and charged six people for driving drunk in various policing districts over the weekend.

A release said between 10 pm on February 17 to 2 am on February 18, officers of the Highway Patrol Task Force did a roving stop and search/DUI exercise along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway and Wrightson Road, Port of Spain.

Five people were arrested for driving drunk with breath alcohol levels exceeding the legally prescribed limit of of 35 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

The five, between the ages of 22-38, were charged for driving under the influence.

In an earlier exercise, between 12 pm and 4.30 pm on February 16, officers of the Barataria Highway patrol arrested one driver for driving while under the influence of alcohol. They also issued 34 fixed-penalty notices for various infractions.

These exercises were coordinated by ASP Rampartap, acting Sgt Ramroop, and Insp Lindsey.