4 committed to stand trial for 2016 Princes Town murder

News

FOUR people were committed to stand trial for a 2016 murder in Princes Town.

The four, Seon Hernandez, Zibeon Adams, Deon Lewis and Robby Khadoo were before Princes Town magistrate Indira Misir-Gosine who held a case was made out for all four to stand trial at the San Fernando Assizes.

The four are accused of killing Jeremy Guerra and the attempted murder of his girlfriend Tia James.

Guerra was shot and killed on January 18, 2016, at Iere Village Branch Road, Princes Town.

It is alleged Guerra was called outside and shot while James was shot when she allegedly started fighting with one of the gunmen.

At the end of the preliminary inquiry, Misir-Gosine committed the four to stand trial after ruling a case was made out against all four based on the evidence presented by the State.

Representing the accused are attorneys Alili Cobbler, Jared Ramsaran, Arron Smith and Roshan Tota-Maharaj while Esther Gaston appeared for the prosecution.