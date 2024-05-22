Wrecker returns to Port of Spain

News

Onlookers watch as a vehicle is towed away on Frederick Street, Port of Spain. – File photo

Towing of illegally parked vehicles will resume in Port of Spain from May 29.

In a press release on May 22, acting CEO of the Port of Spain City Corporation Victoria Allum said, “This has become necessary to regulate the indiscriminate parking across the city, particularly in residential areas and along the city’s main roads.”

The release said parking illegally at street corners, pedestrian crossings, fire hydrants, bus stops, taxi stands and gateways will result in vehicles being towed.

It said towed vehicles will be impounded at the dock off Wrightson Road and can be retrieved after a $500 fee is paid. A $200 fee is chargeable for every additional day or part thereof the vehicle is in custody.

Towing was halted in the city during the covid19 pandemic and did not resume, despite attempts in 2022. Since then the city continues to face unregulated parking and resulting traffic congestion.