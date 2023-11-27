WITHU CHOSEN AS VISA CUSTOMER LOYALTY PARTNER ACROSS LATIN AMERICA & THE CARIBBEAN

WithU, a global fitness app, has partnered with Visa, a world leader in digital payments, to provide Visa cardholders in the Latin America & Caribbean region (LAC) free access to WithU’s 1,500+ on-demand workouts.

LONDON, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Fitness app, WithU, is today announcing news of an official partnership with Visa, a world leader in digital payments, in the Latin America & Caribbean region (LAC). Under the partnership, WithU has been selected as a preferred fitness technology partner as part of Visa’s customer loyalty programme.

The partnership commences with a promotion that will provide free access to WithU’s full library of 1,500+ on-demand workouts for up to Visa Platinum, Visa Signature and Visa Infinite credit and debit cardholders across 22 LAC countries. Designed to reward customer loyalty, eligible cardholders will receive six months’ free access to WithU’s world class coaching on the WithU app.

This promotion forms part of Visa’s expansion of its customer loyalty strategy, with WithU selected as the digital payment provider’s first loyalty fitness partner. The LAC promotion marks the first in a series of partnerships between the brands, with plans to expand into further territories in 2024.

Steve Clarke, founder and CEO of WithU says, “At WithU, our mission is to bring world class coaching to everyone, to help people globally to build a sustainable fitness routine. This partnership with Visa LAC is an extremely exciting step that supports us on this mission. In rewarding Visa customers with access to our full library of fitness and wellness content, we hope to provide access to quality coaching that can become part of the daily lives of millions at every stage of their fitness journey across Latin America and the Caribbean.

We’re honoured to be Visa’s first fitness partner in the loyalty space, and look forward to continuing our relationship with further launches in new territories in 2024 and beyond.”

Notes to Editors

Partnership period: December 2023 – December 2025

Partnership applies to eligible customers in the following countries: Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Aruba, Curacao, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago.

The promotion is available to Visa Platinum, Visa Signature and Visa Infinite credit & debit cardholders only.

Eligible cardholders receive free 6 months access to WithU.

Issuing banks have the option to increase the offer for a further 6 months for their cardholders

At the end of the promotion period (6 or 12 months) cardholders have the option to extend their access (post promotion offer) for a one off fee of $10.

