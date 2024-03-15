WASA: Tunapuna, St Augustine water supply back to normal by March 17

News

WASA employees on site at the Curepe Interchange along the Churchill Roosevelt highway on March 14 after a water main burst, causing supply issues from Oropune Gardens to St Ann’s. – Photo by Roger Jacob

PARTS of north Trinidad – Macoya, Pasea, Curepe, Valsayn South, St Augustine and Real Spring – will continue to experience a disrupted water supply caused by a burst transmission pipeline on the westbound lane of the Churchill Roosevelt Highway, near the Curepe Interchange.

But the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) issued a statement on March 15, saying major repairs were completed ahead of time at 4 am on March 15, restoring the water supply via the Caroni North transmission system.

Customers in parts of the Tunapuna/St Augustine area will continue to be affected, it said, “as work at the site is ongoing on a secondary pipeline that supplies these areas.”

WASA said the repairs to this pipeline were expected to be completed by 4 pm on March 15.However, it may take a further two days for service to return to normal in some areas “in accordance with established water supply schedules,” the authority said.

It reminded drivers heading west along the highway that the filter lane to the Curepe Interchange remains inaccessible to vehicles, so they should use alternative routes.

It also said a limited truckborne water supply is available to customers on request through the WASA Services app, on its website (wasa.gov.tt) or its customer call centre at 800-4420 or 800-4426.