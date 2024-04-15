Freeport man fined for cocaine in crotch

News

A man from Beaucarro Road in Freeport, whom police caught over the weekend with cocaine in his crotch area, has been fined by a Couva magistrate.

Granado Machin was fined $2,500 for having 48 grammes of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. In default, he will serve three months’ imprisonment.

PC Assivero laid the charge.

The police contended that around 4.30 pm on April 14, Assivero and other officers from the Couva police station were on a roving exercise in the district and got a tip-off.

They intercepted a blue Kia Rio car at Exchange Lots in Couva.

There were two people in the car, the driver and Machin.

The police searched them and found in Machin’s crotch area a transparent bag that contained the cocaine.

The officers arrested him and took him to the station, where he was later charged.