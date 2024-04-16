WASA, Lake Asphalt to repair 9,000 leaks

News

In this file photo, WASA workers repair a leaking line at High Street, San Fernando. –

The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) is promising to repair leaks in a way that does not create potholes.

This comes as the authority and Lake Asphalt TT (LATT) signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) on Tuesday at WASA headquarters in St Joseph.

The agreement was described as a landmark step towards alleviating the negative effects of WASA’s leak repair programme and will break from the old method of using excavated material for repairs.

Now LATT will provide the materials for the repairs. The agreement specifies that LATT will back a large-scale road repair programme, tackling 9,000 projects initially.

It was signed by WASA chairman Ravindra Nanga and LATT chairman Neil Mohammed.