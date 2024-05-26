Waitress dies in Marabella accident

News

AN early morning accident in Marabella on May 26 has left one woman dead and another hospitalised.

Police said Chris Ragoonanan, of Harmony Hall, Gasparillo, was driving her white Hyundai Accent with a 34-year-old woman in the front passenger seat along Union Road Marabella when, around 2 am, she lost control and crashed into the wall of Ali’s Hardware.

Ragoonanan died at the scene while her passenger was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital.