[UPDATED] Fitness instructor dies in road accident at Wallerfield

Estrian “Dan Zell” Calliste-Danzell. –

A 40-year-old woman was killed instantly after an accident along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway at Wallerfield on May 31.

The victim has been identified as Estrian Calliste-Danzell, of Evergreen Avenue, Valencia.

Police said they were alerted of the accident shortly after 10 pm.

First responders reported a white Subaru “wrapped around the light pole” on the median and saw the driver, who was motionless and unresponsive.

An ambulance was called but emergency medical technicians found no signs of life. District medical officer Dr Abigail Pererria was called to the scene and declared Calliste-Danzell dead.

Calliste-Danzell, who went by the name Dan Zell on social media, was a fitness instructor, motivational coach, and podcast host. She was described as someone who was plain-speaking, authentic and passionate about women’s mental health and well-being.

In a Facebook post in September 2023, reflecting on the meaning of her name, she said, “I am Estrian Danzell, and my clashes, collapses and catastrophes produced a light within me that is intended to impact other women in a way that reflects and helps them produce even more of their own light.”

The accident marks the 44th road fatality for 2024, with 45 fatalities taking place over the same period in 2024. Of these, five took place between May 25 and May 30.

On May 30, Shamil Shaddy, 30, of Rodney Road, Endeavour, died in an accident along the Solomon Hochoy Highway in Chaguanas. He was found inside his blue Toyota Corolla in a ditch around 12:30 am.

On May 26, 25-year-old Jeraldin Matamoro, of Haleland Park, Maraval, and 28-year-old Akel Mark Thomas, of Patna Village, Diego Martin died after their car veered off the road and crashed into the sea on May 26 from the Western Main Road, Chaguaramas.

On the same day, at around 2 am, 29-year-old Chris Ragoonanan, of Harmony Hall, Gasparillo, was driving a white Hyundai Accent, together with front-seat passenger Anita Mitchell, 34, of Union Park East, Marabella, along Union Road, Marabella, when she lost control and hit the concrete wall of a hardware. Ragoonanan died on impact.

Around 5.45 pm on May 25, Randy Thomas, 52, of Maraval, was riding his motorcycle east along the North Coast Road, just before the lookout, when his bike reportedly skidded and he fell into the path of a van going the other way.

Thomas was fatally injured and died on the way to hospital.

This story has been updated to include additional details.

